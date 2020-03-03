Women's T20 World Cup: England to play India in semis after South Africa-Windies washed out

The match between South Africa and West Indies was abandoned without a ball being bowled

ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group B, Sydney Showground South Africa: Did not bat Pakistan: Did not bat Match abandoned Scorecard and tables

England will play India in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals on Thursday after South Africa's match with West Indies was abandoned because of rain.

The washout means unbeaten South Africa top Group B ahead of England and will meet Australia in the last four.

Both semi-finals will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground with England's match starting at 04:00 GMT.

However, further rain is forecast for Sydney on Thursday and no reserve day is in place for the matches.

Were a game to be washed out, the group winners - India and South Africa - would progress to Sunday's final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, meaning England and hosts Australia would be eliminated.

England's 2017 World Cup winner Alex Hartley told Test Match Special it is "mindblowing" there is no reserve day.

"Rain happens, even in Australia!" Hartley said.

"I'd rather have the chance of playing - it's an hour's flight to Melbourne from Sydney.

"It's not like they're asking players to fly halfway round the world.

"India and South Africa have played the most consistent cricket so they do deserve to be top of the group but it is mindblowing there's no reserve day,"

Organisers are hoping to set a new record for the highest attendance for a women's sporting event for the final and further tickets have gone on sale with more than than 50,000 already sold.

The current record is 90,185, set at the 1999 football World Cup final between USA and China at the Rose Bowl in California.