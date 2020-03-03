Women's T20 World Cup: Thailand's bid for first win denied by rain

Thailand's previous best T20 total was 133-8 against the Netherlands in 2019

ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group B, Sydney Showground Thailand 150-3 (20 overs): Chantam 56, Boochatham 44 Pakistan: Did not bat Match abandoned Scorecard and tables

Thailand were thwarted by rain in their bid to upset Pakistan in Sydney and win their first T20 World Cup match.

Thailand, making their debut at a global event, impressed in posting 150-3, their highest total in T20s.

However, rain prevented the players returning to the field for Pakistan's reply and the match was abandoned shortly before 07:00 GMT.

Opener Nattakan Chantham hit 56 from 50 balls - her side's first World Cup fifty - and Nattaya Boochatham made 44.

The minnows, who had lost their previous three games at the tournament, hit 23 boundaries, more than in their other matches combined.

The score was also the highest in international T20s at the Sydney Showground.

Both sides were already unable to progress from Group B and Thailand finish bottom of the group table with one point.

Pakistan are third but could drop to fourth if West Indies beat South Africa in the final game of the group stage, which was due to start at 08:00 GMT on Tuesday but could also be abandoned because of the rain.