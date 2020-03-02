Women's T20 World Cup: Australia through but New Zealand out
|ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group A, Junction Oval, Melbourne:
|Australia 155-5 (20 overs): Mooney 60, Peterson 2-31
|New Zealand 151-7 (20 overs): Martin 37*, Wareham 3-17
|Australia won by four runs
Defending champions Australia avoided an early exit at the T20 World Cup with a four-run victory over New Zealand in Melbourne putting them into the semi-finals.
Beth Mooney (60) and Georgia Wareham (3-17) starred for tournament hosts Australia, who join England, India and South Africa in the final four.
However, they could be without star player Ellyse Perry in Thursday's semi-final after the all-rounder went off injured with an apparent hamstring injury sustained while fielding.
More to follow.