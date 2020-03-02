Women's T20 World Cup: Australia through but New Zealand out

By Marc Higginson

BBC Sport

Media playback is not supported on this device

Perry pulls up with hamstring injury
ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group A, Junction Oval, Melbourne:
Australia 155-5 (20 overs): Mooney 60, Peterson 2-31
New Zealand 151-7 (20 overs): Martin 37*, Wareham 3-17
Australia won by four runs
Scorecard and tables

Defending champions Australia avoided an early exit at the T20 World Cup with a four-run victory over New Zealand in Melbourne putting them into the semi-finals.

Beth Mooney (60) and Georgia Wareham (3-17) starred for tournament hosts Australia, who join England, India and South Africa in the final four.

However, they could be without star player Ellyse Perry in Thursday's semi-final after the all-rounder went off injured with an apparent hamstring injury sustained while fielding.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you