Women's T20 World Cup: Shashikala Siriwardene stars as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh

Highlights: Siriwardene takes four wickets on final Sri Lanka appearance
ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group A, Junction Oval, Melbourne:
Bangladesh 91-8 (20 overs): Joty 39, Siriwardene 4-16
Sri Lanka 92-1 (15.3 overs): H Perera 39*, Atapattu 30
Sri Lanka won by nine wickets
Scorecard and tables

Sri Lanka finished their T20 World Cup campaign with their first victory of the tournament against Bangladesh.

In a match between two sides already eliminated, it was Sri Lanka who dominated - winning by nine wickets and with 27 balls to spare.

Victory was set up by Shashikala Siriwardene's 4-16 in her final match before retirement as Bangladesh mustered just 91-8 after batting first.

Hasini Perera ensured a simple victory for Sri Lanka with 39 not out.

Achini Kulasuriya also impressed for Sri Lanka with the ball, taking 2-19, while captain Chamari Atapattu hit a quickfire 30 to ensure her side reached their victory target with more than four overs to spare.

Siriwardene, who went past 200 international wickets in her final game, said: "From the beginning of the day it was very hard as I knew I was playing my last game.

"I was kind of nervous knowing I would be wearing national colours for the last time. It was pretty emotional, but I told myself it wasn't the time to get emotional.

"I knew my contribution would be important so I told myself to not think about my retirement until the match ended. I really love to perform, but the main thing was getting the win for the team.

"We knew we couldn't go without a win. We knew we had the skill and the potential to be in the top four.

"I'm truly satisfied that I did something to help my country. I'll miss being with these girls. I have spent more time with this team than with my family."

