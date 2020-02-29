Women's T20 World Cup: India beat Sri Lanka to secure Group A top spot

India opener Shafali Verma played a stunning array of shots

ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group A, Junction Oval, Melbourne: Sri Lanka 113-9 (20.0 overs): Atapattu 33, Dilhari 25*; Radha 4-23 India 116-3 (14.4 overs): Verma 47 India win by seven wickets Scorecard and tables

India secured top spot in Group A of the Women's T20 World Cup with a dominant seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Melbourne.

Sri Lanka could only post 113-9 after captain Chamari Atapattu fell for 33, with spinner Radha Yadav claiming 4-23.

India's 16-year-old opener Shafali Verma smashed 47 off 34 balls in reply before she was run out.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma both made 15 not out to see India to 116-3 with 32 balls to spare.

India have won all four of their group games and will face the team that finishes second in Group B in the second semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

The winner of the final Group A match between hosts Australia and New Zealand will join India in the semi-finals after the Kiwis eliminated Bangladesh earlier on Saturday.

Sri Lanka, who were already eliminated before this game, will finish their campaign against Bangladesh on Monday.

More to follow.