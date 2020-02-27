Women's T20 World Cup: India beat New Zealand by four runs

ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group A, Melbourne (Junction Oval): India 133-8 (20 overs): Verma 46, Bhatia 23, Kerr 2-21, Mair 2-27 New Zealand 129-6 (20 overs): Kerr 34, Martin 25, Pandey 1-21 India win by four runs Scorecard and tables

India survived a late scare to edge past New Zealand by four runs in a thrilling finish to all-but secure their place in the semi-finals the Women's T20 World Cup.

India reached 133-8, with Shafali Verma, 16, again impressing with 46.

Amelia Kerr's magnificent 34 from 24 balls then gave New Zealand hope, but they fell just short.

India are now four points clear at the top of Group A with a maximum six points from their first three games.

They play Sri Lanka in their final group game in Melbourne on Saturday, with New Zealand facing hosts Australia at the same venue on Monday.

