Stuart Broad: Nottinghamshire extend England bowler's contract

Stuart Broad's batsman father Chris also played for Nottinghamshire and England during his career

England's second leading wicket-taker of all time Stuart Broad has signed a new two-year deal with Nottinghamshire.

The 33-year-old fast bowler, who has 485 Test wickets, joined Notts from Leicestershire in 2008 and had his testimonial year in 2019.

"Every time I step out at Trent Bridge, it feels just as special as the first time I walked onto the turf at three or four years old," he said.

"I love Nottingham being my home, I love playing for the club."

Broad was an inspirational figure at international level in 2019, taking 30 Test victims and backing that up by being England's leading wicket-taker on the tour to South Africa.

His 40 first-class appearances for the Green and Golds in county cricket have brought him 147 wickets at an average of 24, with 17 coming from seven Championship games in 2019.

Head coach Peter Moores added: "Whether it's by example with the way he prepares for games and goes about his cricket, or with words of advice for his fellow players, Stuart is a brilliant leader for us.

"We were all really pleased for him with the way he performed in the Ashes. He'd spent some time out of the side during the previous winter and responded in the best possible way, by working harder than ever and coming back stronger.

"Someone who can continue to do that - and to reinvent himself, in some ways, despite all his success - is a great example to everyone.

"His record for Notts when he's with us is outstanding and - knowing Stuart - he'll be as motivated as anyone for us to bounce back from last season by playing successful four-day cricket for the next couple of years."

Notts will play in Division Two of the County Championship this summer after being relegated without winning a single game.

After a warm-up game against Cambridge MCCU, their opening Championship fixture against Leicestershire begins on 12 April at Trent Bridge.