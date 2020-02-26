Aneurin Donald: Injured Hampshire batsman signs two-year contract extension

Right-handed batsman Aneurin Donald joined Hampshire from Glamorgan in 2018

Hampshire batsman Aneurin Donald has signed a new deal with the club, despite expecting to miss the 2020 season as he recovers from injury.

Donald, 23, had surgery in December after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament the previous month.

The Welshman will now continue his rehabilitation at The Ageas Bowl after agreeing a two-year contract extension.

He scored 554 runs in the County Championship last season and helped Hampshire reach the One-Day Cup final.

"The ability and talent throughout the squad is pretty evident to see and we fully expect to be challenging for titles across all formats for the foreseeable future, and I am looking forward to contributing to that." Donald told the club's website.

Hampshire director of cricket, Giles White said: "He's got a high ceiling, is a really team-orientated player and great around the group, so we're delighted that he's signed an extension.

"We see him as a player that will hopefully be with us for quite some time."

Although the club say it is "expected he will miss the 2020 season", they also hope he will make a "full return to action later this year".