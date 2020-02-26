Women's T20 World Cup: Heather Knight hits century as England crush Thailand

Knight beat the previous highest England score at a T20 World Cup - Charlotte Edwards' 80 against Bangladesh in 2014

ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group B, Canberra: England 176-2 (20 overs): Knight 108*, Sciver 59* Thailand 78-7 (20 overs): Shrubsole 3-21 England won by 98 runs Scorecard and tables

Captain Heather Knight hit her first Twenty20 international century as England crushed Thailand by 98 runs in the Women's T20 World Cup at Canberra.

Knight's unbeaten 108 from 66 balls, and Natalie Sciver's 59 not out, helped England recover from a dreadful start that saw them fall to 7-2.

Knight and Sciver's unbroken 169-run stand - the highest partnership in T20 World Cup history - helped England motor to 176-2 from their 20 overs.

Thailand collapsed to 78-7 in their 20 overs as they suffered consecutive losses in their global tournament debut.

This was a good win for England after they lost their opening Group B match to South Africa.

It will also help boost their net run-rate, which could be crucial as the tournament develops.

England, now top of their group, play Pakistan on Friday, while Thailand face South Africa on Sunday.

Knight leads from front

Media playback is not supported on this device England's Jones stumped off second ball of day against Thailand

Knight is now the only female player to hit a century in Test, one-day and T20 cricket.

It was a real captain's innings; leading from the front when her side tripped up after being asked to bat first.

Amy Jones fell to the second ball of the innings, stumped as she came forward to Nattaya Boochatham, before Danni Wyatt hoicked her first delivery to the cover fielder.

But Knight and Sciver, so often England's key players, were composed at the crease. Sciver counter-attacked first, driving beautifully, before Knight hit out.

She hit 13 fours and four sixes - the highlight a thunderous sweep over fine leg - and she and Sciver rotated the strike well to keep the run-rate accelerating.

Knight brought up her century with three balls remaining, raising her arms to the ground in celebration, before slapping the next delivery over long-on for yet another six.

For Sciver, it was a third half-century in four innings. For Knight, it was a statement of intent about what she expects from herself during this World Cup.

More to follow.