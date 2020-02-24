Women's T20 World Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 18 runs

Media playback is not supported on this device Sixteen-year-old Verma smashes four sixes in India T20 win

ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group A, Perth (Waca): India 142-6 (20 overs): Verma 39, Rodrigues 34, Ghosh 2-25, Salma Khatun 2-25 Bangladesh 124-8 (20 overs): N Sultana 35, Poonam 3-18, Pandey 2-14 India won by 18 runs Scorecard and tables

India claimed a comfortable 18-run victory over Bangladesh to move top of Group A in the Women's T20 World Cup.

India reached 142-6, the highest score of the tournament so far, with Shafali Verma, 16, making 39 from 17 balls.

Nigar Sultana Joty made 35 to give Bangladesh hope but they stuttered through the chase, with leg-spinner Poonam Yadav impressing with 3-18.

India have taken the maximum four points from their two games after their shock win over Australia in the opener.

With Bangladesh needing an unlikely 22 from the final over, Shikha Pandy conceded just three runs and claimed one wicket to wrap up a convincing win at the Waca in Perth.

India play New Zealand next on Thursday in Melbourne, while Bangladesh face Australia on the same day in Canberra.

Asked to bat first by Bangladesh, who won their past two encounters, India got off to a flyer through Verma.

Two India batters end up at the same end

She struck two fours and four sixes, bludgeoning the Bangladesh opening bowlers, before mis-hitting a slice to mid-off Shamima Sultana, who juggled the ball twice before clinging on.

Having raced to 92-3, India lost wickets regularly, including a comical run out that saw both Deepti Sharma and Veda Krishnamurthy diving to make their ground at the same end.

But India were helped by some poor Bangladesh fielding, three catches going down as Veda Krishnamurthy raced through a run-a-ball 20 to push India over the 140-mark.

Bangladesh never really got going in response. They lost Sultana to the second over of their chase and India were always in control of the run-rate.

Once again, Poonam and her slow leg-spin were key for India, with batters unable to get any pace on the ball. She will be key to their hopes of winning a first World T20 trophy.