Women's T20 World Cup: England suffer narrow defeat by South Africa in Perth

Marizanne Kapp added 84 for the second wicket with Dane van Niekerk, but both fell to set up a tense finale

ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group A, Perth (Waca): England 123-8 (20 overs): Sciver 50, Jones 23, Khaka 3-25 South Africa 127-4 (19.4 overs): Van Niekerk 46, Kapp 38, Ecclestone 2-19 South Africa won by six wickets Scorecard

England suffered a tense six-wicket defeat against South Africa as their Women's T20 World Cup campaign began with a narrow loss in Perth.

South Africa, chasing 124, were 85-1 with five overs to go but lost Dane van Niekerk (46) and Marizanne Kapp (36) in the space of five balls.

When Chloe Tryon fell, it left them needing nine runs from the last over.

But Mignon du Preez struck Katherine Brunt for a six to level the scores, before a boundary secured a fine win.

Brunt thrashed the stumps in annoyance after her final delivery, while South Africa's players raced on to the pitch to congratulate Du Preez.

It is the first time South Africa have beaten England at a T20 World Cup, and shows how much their batting has improved since the previous tournament.

This loss will sting for England, who showed some real grit to rein the game back in, but South Africa were rewarded for limiting England to 123-8 from their 20 overs, despite Natalie Sciver's 50.

Close, but not close enough, for England

'The danger player goes back to the dugout' - England remove Lee in third over

England's bowlers controlled the rate for much of South Africa's chase but, ultimately, they did not have enough runs to defend.

The hard-hitting Van Niekerk and Kapp, who added 84 for the second wicket, looked to be taking the Proteas home. But a fine catch from Sarah Glenn in her follow-through dismissed Kapp, before Tammy Beaumont snaffled a leading edge from Van Niekerk to put England on top.

Tryon is known as a big hitter and she smashed spinner Sophie Ecclestone, easily England's best bowler with 2-19, for six before Ecclestone bowled her with her final delivery.

It was Du Preez, playing in her 100th T20 international, who provided the cool head South Africa needed.

Her 18 from 11 balls was enough to see South Africa home - and leave England with a tough loss to start their campaign.

Batting problems continue

England lose opener Jones despite quick start

England have not won this tournament since the inaugural World T20 in 2009, and they will know that their batting needs to improve.

Sciver was the only batter who could find any rhythm. She hit the sole six of England's innings and her half-century, from 40 balls, was as well-timed as any.

There were starts - including for Amy Jones, who raced to 23 inside the first four overs before spooning a catch to mid-off - and the odd cameo, but England never found any real fluency.

They fell trying to force the rate, with both Heather Knight and Fran Wilson caught going down the ground, and too many of the middle order hit a boundary and then got out.

After Australia's opening defeat by India, England knew a win here would send a statement to the rest of the tournament, but they were unable to close it out.