Women's T20 World Cup: West Indies avoid Thailand upset in Perth

Thailand's Nannapat Khoncharoenkai
Teenage wicketkeeper Nannapat Khoncharoenkai did her best to anchor Thailand's innings with 33 from 48 balls
ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group B, Perth (Waca):
Thailand 78-9 (20 overs): Koncharoenkai 33, Taylor 3-13
West Indies 80-3 (16.4 overs): Taylor 26*, Campbelle 25*
West Indies won by seven wickets
Scorecard

West Indies avoided a shock upset by Thailand as they won their opening Women's T20 World Cup game in Perth.

Thailand, playing their first match in a major global tournament, struggled to hit boundaries as they posted 78-9.

But the Windies stuttered to 27-3 in reply - which would have been 27-4 had Shemaine Campbelle not successfully reviewed an lbw decision.

Campbelle and captain Stafanie Taylor were then able to see their side home with 20 balls to spare.

More to follow.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Thailand claim first World Cup wicket with 'wonderful' throw

Media playback is not supported on this device

Thailand lose their first wicket on T20 World Cup debut

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you