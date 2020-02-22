Women's T20 World Cup: West Indies avoid Thailand upset in Perth
-
- From the section Women's Cricket
|ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group B, Perth (Waca):
|Thailand 78-9 (20 overs): Koncharoenkai 33, Taylor 3-13
|West Indies 80-3 (16.4 overs): Taylor 26*, Campbelle 25*
|West Indies won by seven wickets
|Scorecard
West Indies avoided a shock upset by Thailand as they won their opening Women's T20 World Cup game in Perth.
Thailand, playing their first match in a major global tournament, struggled to hit boundaries as they posted 78-9.
But the Windies stuttered to 27-3 in reply - which would have been 27-4 had Shemaine Campbelle not successfully reviewed an lbw decision.
Campbelle and captain Stafanie Taylor were then able to see their side home with 20 balls to spare.
More to follow.