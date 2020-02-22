Women's T20 World Cup: West Indies avoid Thailand upset in Perth

From the section

Teenage wicketkeeper Nannapat Khoncharoenkai did her best to anchor Thailand's innings with 33 from 48 balls

ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group B, Perth (Waca): Thailand 78-9 (20 overs): Koncharoenkai 33, Taylor 3-13 West Indies 80-3 (16.4 overs): Taylor 26*, Campbelle 25* West Indies won by seven wickets Scorecard

West Indies avoided a shock upset by Thailand as they won their opening Women's T20 World Cup game in Perth.

Thailand, playing their first match in a major global tournament, struggled to hit boundaries as they posted 78-9.

But the Windies stuttered to 27-3 in reply - which would have been 27-4 had Shemaine Campbelle not successfully reviewed an lbw decision.

Campbelle and captain Stafanie Taylor were then able to see their side home with 20 balls to spare.

