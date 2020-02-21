Moises Henriques: Essex sign Australia all-rounder for T20 Blast

Moises Henriques helped Sydney Sixers win the Australian Big Bash League earlier this month

Essex have signed Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques for the defence of their T20 Blast title.

The 33-year-old will be available for the entire competition, including the knock-out stages if the Eagles progress from the group stage.

Henriques has played four Tests, 11 one-day internationals and 11 T20 internationals for his country.

"He's exactly what we need going into this year's campaign," Essex head coach Anthony McGrath told the club website.

Henriques, who has previously had spells with Glamorgan and Surrey, scored 267runs at an average of 24.27 for the Sydney Sixers in the most recent edition of the Big Bash League in his homeland, which the Sixers won.

Essex, who beat Worcestershire in last season's final to win the T20 title for the first time, begin their south group campaign on 29 May.