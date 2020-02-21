Mitchell Marsh: Middlesex sign Australia all-rounder for T20 Blast

Mitchell Marsh has scored 1,869 runs at an average of 31.15 over the course of his 88 career T20 appearances

Middlesex have signed Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for this season's T20 Blast campaign.

The 28-year-old has played 32 Tests, 53 one-dayers and 11 T20 games for his country since his debut in 2011.

"Mitch is a hard-hitting batsman, steady medium-fast bowler and athletic in the field," Middlesex head coach Stuart Law told the club website.

"The experience he's had in different T20 competitions around the world will be a real plus for our dressing room."

Marsh scored 382 runs at an average of 34.72 for Perth Scorchers in the most recent edition of the Big Bash League in Australia.

He has also played for Deccan Chargers, Pune Warriors and Rising Pune Supergiants in the Indian Premier League.

Marsh is Middlesex's second overseas player for the T20 Blast, following the re-signing of Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman.

He will be available for all of the north London's club's south group fixtures, which run between 28 May and 12 July.

Middlesex reached the quarter-finals of last season's competition, losing to Nottinghamshire by 10 wickets, and have not lifted the domestic T20 trophy since 2008.