Umar Akmal: Pakistan suspend batsman under anti-corruption code

Akmal was recalled by Pakistan in 2019 after a two-year absence from the national side

Batsman Umar Akmal has been suspended from all cricket-related activity by the Pakistan Cricket Board under its anti-corruption code, pending an ongoing investigation.

Akmal, 29, has played for Pakistan 221 times across all formats.

The PCB has not revealed any details of any offence or charge against Akmal.

However, the suspension means he will miss the Pakistan Super League, a franchise Twenty20 tournament which begins in Karachi on Thursday.

His place in the Quetta Gladiators squad has gone to all-rounder Anwar Ali, 32.

Akmal, the youngest of three brothers to play for Pakistan at full international level, made his debut as a teenager in 2009, and has played in 16 Tests, 121 one-day internationals and 84 T20 internationals.

He has been in and out of the side in recent years, but was recalled in 2019 after a two-year absence, and last featured in two T20 games against Sri Lanka in October - when he was lbw for a first-ball duck on both occasions.