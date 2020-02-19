Storm Dennis: Worcestershire offer free family ticket to flood victims

Worcestershire's New Road ground has a history of flooding - this picture was taken at the club's annual photocall in April 2018

Worcestershire are to offer free family tickets to local people whose homes are flooded because of Storm Dennis.

Many in the county have been forced to flee their homes because of extensive damage, with a major incident declared.

New Road is also under water, but chairman Fanos Hira is confident the ground will be ready for their first home game if there is no more flooding.

"We hope this small gesture allows those worst affected to come and enjoy some cricket," he said.

The complimentary family tickets can be used at either a County Championship or One-Day Cup game at New Road this season and details about how to claim the tickets will be released at a later date.

Hira added that Worcestershire have "contingency plans" to play at Chester Road, Kidderminster if the flooding does not clear before Sussex are scheduled to visit New Road in the County Championship on 25-28 April.

Worcestershire's Championship game against the same opposition last June was played at that alternative venue.

"We would like to thank all in the city who have worked tireless to keep Worcester operational and safe during these difficult days," he said.