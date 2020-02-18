Sam Billings: Wicketkeeper-batsman extends Kent contract until 2022

Sam Billings has scored 10 centuries and 34 half-centuries for Kent

Kent captain Sam Billings has signed a two-year contract extension which will keep him at Canterbury until the end of the 2022 season.

The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has played 218 matches for Kent in all formats since making his debut in 2011.

He has scored a total of 6,408 runs for the county, as well as taking 260 catches and making 32 stumpings.

Billings has also played 15 one-day internationals and 26 Twenty20 internationals for England.

"I've been at Kent since I was eight years old, so being at this club means a lot to me," he told the club website.

"We've made so much progress over the last two years, and it's great being back in Division One [of the County Championship] for the first time in over a decade.

"I still have international ambitions, and I feel as though I am in the best place to continue to develop my game."

Billings, who was part of England's Twenty20 international series in New Zealand in November 2019, has also played for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash and won the Indian Premier League with Chennai Super Kings in 2018.

He will play for Oval Invincibles in the first season of The Hundred this summer.