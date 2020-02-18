Pat Brown: Worcestershire and England bowler signs extends contract

Pat Brown has taken three wickets in his four T20 internationals for England

England limited-overs bowler Pat Brown has signed a new deal at county side Worcestershire until September 2023.

The 21-year-old was the leading wicket taker in the T20 Blast in 2018 as the Rapids won the competition and made his England T20 debut the following year.

He took three wickets in four matches against New Zealand but a back injury saw him miss the South Africa tour.

Worcestershire cricket steering group chairman Paul Pridgeon said England recognition was "thoroughly deserved".

"He has made massive strides forward in white-ball cricket during the past two years and done ever so well in T20 cricket," Pridgeon added.

"But he is also very keen to play more red-ball cricket. He has not played as much as he would have liked and has set himself some targets to push to get into the red-ball team at Worcestershire.

"He is a grafter and he will work hard to get where he wants to be in red-ball cricket - and England also want him to push to play red-ball cricket.

"He is working hard with his rehab to get himself back fit after his back injury."