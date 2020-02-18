Adil Rashid: Yorkshire limited-overs contract for England leg-spinner

Rashid has played 100 one-day internationals, 43 T20 matches and 19 Tests for England

England spinner Adil Rashid has agreed a one-year limited-overs deal with Yorkshire, but says he still harbours future Test ambitions.

The 32-year-old, a World Cup winner with England last summer, has suffered with a persistent shoulder injury.

He hopes the new deal will keep him fit enough for this year's T20 World Cup.

"Although I won't be playing red-ball cricket this summer, I still have ambitions of playing Test cricket in the future," he said.

Rashid last played a Test match for England 13 months ago in the West Indies and has not played any first-class cricket since - having not appeared in the County Championship since 2017.

He is centrally contracted to England for limited-overs cricket, but the national side's policy is to only consider players for Test selection if they have a red-ball county contract - thus barring him from a Test return for now.

"I have decided to concentrate on white-ball cricket this summer in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup," Rashid added on Yorkshire's website.

"This is due to an ongoing shoulder injury, so it is important for me to manage my workload to give me the best chance of remaining fit."

Bradford-born Rashid has spent his entire English domestic career with Yorkshire and has taken 190 wickets in domestic Twenty20 cricket since his debut in 2008.

"We fully understand Adil's position and are happy that he will be available for Yorkshire in the Blast this coming season," added Yorkshire's director of cricket Martyn Moxon.

"Adil is a world class performer and will obviously add great value to our T20 team."