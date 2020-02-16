Pick your England T20 World Cup team

The current 15 players that toured South Africa, but how many will make the World Cup squad in October?

England's T20 series success against South Africa is timely, with just six matches to go until the World Cup in Australia in the autumn.

Still, though, there are questions around England's batting and bowling options, and the order in which they are used.

Should Jos Buttler open the batting or be saved for the end of the innings? Is there room for Dawid Malan, Tom Banton or Joe Root? And do you go with Jofra Archer and Mark Wood in the same team?

Have a go at selecting who should be lining up for Eoin Morgan's side in that first game on 26 October in Perth. Remember to share your selection using #bbccricket.