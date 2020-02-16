England in South Africa: Eoin Morgan leads side to victory in stunning chase of 223

Morgan equalled the record for the fastest fifty by an England player in T20 cricket

Third Twenty20 international, Centurion South Africa 222-6 (20 overs): Klaasen 66, Bavuma 49; Curran 2-33 England 226-5 (19.1 overs): Bairstow 64, Morgan 57*, Buttler 57 England win by five wickets Scorecard

England pulled off a stunning chase of 223 to beat South Africa in the third Twenty20 in Centurion and take a pulsating series 2-1.

Captain Eoin Morgan hit a blistering 57 not out from 22 balls, leading England to their second-highest chase in T20s - and the fourth-highest of all-time - with five balls remaining.

Morgan smashed seven sixes to take his side over the line after Jos Buttler (57) and Jonny Bairstow (64) also made half-centuries.

Henrich Klaasen propelled South Africa to their total with a 33-ball 66 after the hosts had made a rapid start but England's big-hitting always kept them in the chase.

With 53 runs needed from the final four overs, Morgan, helped by Ben Stokes 22, took control in sensational style.

Stokes holed out on the first ball of the penultimate over but Morgan hit back-to-back sixes before Moeen Ali sealed the win with a boundary.

The win sees England take a gripping series which had seen final-ball finishes in the previous two games.

More to follow