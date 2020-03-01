Heather Knight quiz: Can you name her team-mates from her England debut in 2010?
-
- From the section Women's Cricket
It's exactly 10 years since Heather Knight made her international debut for England.
Aged 19, she won her first cap in the final one-day international of a five-match series against India in Mumbai on 1 March 2010, having been called up mid-series as an injury replacement.
But we're asking you - how many of her 10 team-mates that day can you name?
And just to make it more difficult... Charlotte Edwards did not play in that game.
The umpire has just rung the bell - you have five minutes.
Who were Heather Knight's team-mates on her England debut?
Score: 0 / 10
05:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10