Worcestershire: Assistant coach Alan Richardson to oversee Pears' One-Day Cup campaign

Alan Richardson became Worcestershire bowling coach after retiring in 2014

Worcestershire assistant coach Alan Richardson will oversee the county's campaign in the One-Day Cup while head coach Alex Gidman works in The Hundred.

Gidman will be part of the coaching staff with Birmingham Phoenix for the inaugural season on the competition.

Former Pears seamer Richardson, the club's bowling coach, will be assisted by second-team coach Kadeer Ali.

The 50-over One-Day Cup and The Hundred are both being staged at similar times during July and August.