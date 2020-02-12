Ireland: Mark Adair ruled out of Afghanistan one-day series in India

Mark Adair drops out of the Ireland squad that toured West Indies last month

Shane Getkate's replaces Mark Adair in the Ireland squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against Afghanistan in India next month.

Adair, troubled in recent times by an ankle injury, has been left out to "work on his fitness and conditioning", said a Cricket Ireland statement.

Getkate's inclusion in Ireland's only change from the squad which drew the recent T20 series against West Indies.

The series will take place in Greater Noida on 6, 8 and 10 March.

The games will form part of Ireland's preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

Ireland produced a superb display to beat West Indies in the opening game of last month's T20 series in Grenada but after the second match in St Kitts and Nevis was rained off, the hosts earned a thumping win in the final contest.

"The squad that performed so well in the recent West Indies series will get another opportunity to show what they can offer, against familiar but formidable opponents in this format of the game," said chairman of Ireland's selectors Andrew White.

"While it is unfortunate Mark Adair will not be travelling, this opens up an opportunity for Shane Getkate, who missed out on the Caribbean tour."

"The last tour gave us an insight into this Irish side's potential - by beating the World Champions in their own backyard, but there is no doubt the players will be keen to show those performances on a more regular basis."

Like Adair, Getkate was handed a full central contract by Cricket Ireland for the first time last month.

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (capt), Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, Craig Young.