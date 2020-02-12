England to wear black armbands against South Africa in memory of Steve James' daughter

From the section

Steve James is now a cricket and rugby writer for the Times

England will wear black armbands during Wednesday's Twenty20 match against South Africa in memory of the daughter of former Glamorgan and England cricketer Steve James.

On Monday, James - now a journalist for the Times - announced the "sudden death" of 21-year-old Bethan.

He told the newspaper he was "honoured" by England's "moving gesture".

James, who played two Tests for England, scored almost 16,000 first-class runs during his career.

He captained Glamorgan for three seasons before retiring through injury in 2004.

England's first T20 international with South Africa gets under way at 16:00 GMT at Buffalo Park.