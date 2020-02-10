U19 Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh and India players penalised after altercation

Media playback is not supported on this device India collapse as Bangladesh win first U19 World Cup

Five Bangladesh and India players have been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council after an altercation following the Under-19 World Cup final.

Bangladesh claimed their maiden global trophy with a three-wicket victory in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Sunday.

After the match, players from both teams were seen to be involved in an exchange of words with some pushing and shoving on the field.

Three Bangladesh players and two from India were charged by the ICC.

Bangladesh chased down a revised target of 170 to win from 46 overs, after India were bowled out for 177.

Rakibul Hasan (left) was one of the Bangladesh players to be penalised

The Bangladesh players who were punished were Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan, who struck the winning run. They were all handed six demerit points and found guilty of a level three breach of the ICC code of conduct.

Indians Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi were also given five demerit points for the post-match incidents.

Bishnoi, the tournament's leading wicket-taker, was handed a further two demerit points for using "language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter" after dismissing Avishek Das.

The suspension points will be applied to the forthcoming international matches the players are most likely to participate in at either senior or Under-19 level.