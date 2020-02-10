Corey Anderson: Somerset sign New Zealand all-rounder for T20 Blast

Corey Anderson scored 514 runs at an average of 42.83 for Somerset in the 2018 T20 Blast

Somerset have re-signed New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson for this season's T20 Blast.

The 29-year-old will be available for all 14 matches in the group stage, plus a potential quarter-final.

Anderson played for Somerset in the 2017 and 2018 campaigns and helped them reach Finals Day two years ago.

"The club has a great squad," Anderson told the Somerset website. "The atmosphere in the dressing room is one of the best I've experienced."

Anderson is Somerset's second overseas signing for the T20 Blast alongside Pakistan batsman Babar Azam.

"The supporters are very knowledgeable and get right behind the team," Anderson added.

"It's a great place to play and hopefully I can help the club go one better than we did in 2018 and make the final."

Anderson has played 93 times for New Zealand across all formats and scored 485 runs at an average of 24.25 in 31 T20Is but hasn't featured for the Black Caps since 2018.

Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry added: "Corey made a big impression both on and off the field for the club in his two previous stints with us.

"He was one of the first names mentioned when it came to considering our overseas players for next season because he is one of the best T20 players in the world and he was extremely popular with the playing staff and also with our supporters.

"I can't speak highly enough of him as a competitor and as a man. We are delighted he will be joining us again in 2020."