Naseem Shah, 16, becomes youngest bowler to take Test hat-trick

Naseem Shah
Naseem Shah (left) does not turn 17 until next week
First Test, Rawalpindi, day three of five
Bangladesh 233 & 126-6: Shanto 38, Mominul 37*, Shah 4-26
Pakistan 445: Babar 143, Masood 100, Jayed 3-86
Bangladesh trail by 86 runs
Scorecard

Pakistan's 16-year-old paceman Naseem Shah became the youngest bowler to take a Test hat-trick as the hosts closed on victory over Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Shah's intervention late on the third day saw Bangladesh collapse from 124-2 to 126-6 in their second innings, still trailing by 86 runs.

He trapped Nazmul Shanto lbw, pinned Taijul Islam in front and then had Mahmudullah caught at first slip.

Pakistan made 445 with Babar Azam (143) and Shan Masood (100) hitting tons.

Shah broke the record held by former Bangladesh spinner Alok Kapali, who was 19 when he took three wickets in consecutive balls against Pakistan in 2003.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you