England in South Africa: Tourists win third ODI by two wickets to draw series

Moeen Ali impressed on his first England appearance since August

Third one-day international, Johannesburg South Africa 256-7 (50.0 overs): Miller 69*, De Kock 69; Rashid 3-51 England 257-8 (43.2 overs): Denly 66; Hendricks 3-59, Ngidi 3-63 England win by three wickets; series drawn 1-1 Scorecard

England secured a 1-1 series draw with South Africa as they beat the hosts by two wickets in the third one-day international in Johannesburg.

Recalled spinners Adil Rashid (3-51) and Moeen Ali (1-42) helped restrict the Proteas to 256-7 despite Quinton de Kock and David Miller both hitting 69.

Jason Roy (21) and Jonny Bairstow (43) got England off to a fast start before the tourists stuttered.

Joe Root (49) and Joe Denly (66) played maturely to stabilise the chase.

But South Africa fought back with four quick wickets in a tense finale before Moeen and Chris Jordan guided England to 257-8 with 40 balls to spare.

While the chase should never have been so tight, it was an improved performance from the world champions after they were beaten by seven wickets in the first ODI, with the second match abandoned because of rain.

England will next face South Africa in three Twenty20 internationals, with the first match in East London on Wednesday.

Seasoned spinners and young seamers impress

Saqib Mahmood bowled Reeza Hendricks with a sublime delivery on his ODI debut

After giving needed experience to all-rounder Sam Curran and leg-spinner Matt Parkison in the first two matches, England recalled Moeen and Rashid, with both spinners demonstrating their ongoing value to this side.

Moeen, making his first international appearance since taking a break after the first Ashes Test in August, showed superb control and bowled Rassie van der Dussen shortly after the South African was controversially able to overturn being given out lbw off Rashid.

Rashid offered constant threat, with several batsmen unable to pick his googly, in snaring Temba Bavuma and Andile Phehlukwayo lbw and duping De Kock into a loose shot to bowl the Proteas captain.

The accuracy of Moeen and Rashid through the middle overs ensured South Africa never got close to an overwhelming total, even when the impressive Miller (69 not out) attacked poor death bowling from Jordan, who conceded 40 off his last three overs.

Saqib Mahmood, 22, had a fine ODI debut in taking 1-17 off five overs, bowling Reeza Hendricks with a beautiful delivery that just grazed the top of the bail.

And 24-year-old Tom Curran, an unused member of the 2019 World Cup-winning squad, troubled the Proteas' top order and gave up just 38 runs from his nine overs.

More to follow.