Big Bash League: Sydney Sixers beat Melbourne Stars to win title

Sixers spinner Nathan Lyon took 2-19

Sydney Sixers won the 2019-20 Big Bash League title with a 19-run victory over Melbourne Stars in a rain-shortened final at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The match was reduced to 12 overs per side and started one hour 10 minutes late after persistent rain on Saturday.

Sixers opener Josh Philippe hit a superb 52 off 29 balls to help his side post 116-5.

The Stars struggled in reply, losing key men Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell early as they made only 97-6.

It is the Sixers' first title since winning the inaugural competition in 2011-12, while the Stars have now lost all three of their Big Bash finals.

