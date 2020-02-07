England in South Africa: Rain delays start of second ODI in Durban

A general view of the Kingsmead stadium in Durban with rain continuing to fall on the covers
Rain is forecast throughout the day in Durban

Rain has delayed the start of England's second one-day international against South Africa in Durban.

Prospects of play are looking slim at Kingsmead with more rain forecast and a minimum of 20 overs per side required to constitute a complete game.

The hosts are 1-0 up in the three-match series after victory by seven wickets in the first ODI in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The third ODI takes place in Johannesburg on Sunday at 08:00 GMT.

England's previous two ODIs against South Africa in Durban in 2005 and 2009 were both abandoned because of rain.

