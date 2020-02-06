Jofra Archer: Fast bowler to miss England's two Tests in Sri Lanka with elbow injury

Jofra Archer missed the last three Tests of England's 3-1 series win in South Africa and the one-day internationals

Jofra Archer will miss England's Test tour of Sri Lanka next month because of a low grade stress fracture in his right elbow.

The fast bowler, 24, missed the last three Tests of England's 3-1 series win in South Africa and scans on Wednesday revealed the extent of the damage.

Archer will also miss the 2020 Indian Premier League season.

He will now aim to be fit for the English summer and the three-match Test series with West Indies in June.

