Northamptonshire announce increased £464,463 profit after tax

Crowds at Wantage Road rose across all formats last season

Northamptonshire have announced increased profits as the club prepares to become debt-free this year.

They made a £464,463 profit after tax in the financial year ending 30 September 2019, up from £287,212 for the previous 12 months.

Increased sponsorship, England and Wales Cricket Board distributions and "continuing growth of non-cricket related incomes" led to the increase.

Northants were promoted from County Championship Division Two last season.

"As we enter a phase where the game of cricket has secured greater funding in the next cycle the club has robust plans to be ever more relevant and extend our reach both geographically and in our community," said chairman Gavin Warren.

The club are also set to finish repaying a £923,000 loan from Northamptonshire County Council this year.