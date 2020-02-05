Tom Banton: Big Bash side Brisbane Heat re-sign England batsman

Tom Banton had a team-high strike rate of 176.98 in the BBL for Brisbane Heat this winter

Brisbane Heat have re-signed Somerset and England batsman Tom Banton for the next two years of Australia's Twenty20 Big Bash League.

The right-hander, 21, hit three half-centuries while playing for Heat in the first half of the 2019-20 competition.

Banton made his one-day international debut for England on Tuesday in their seven-wicket defeat by South Africa.

"He's a good young lad and we think his cricket will only get better from here," said Heat coach Darren Lehmann.

It is hoped Banton - who has also played in three T20 internationals - will be available for the whole of next winter's Big Bash, having played in seven games this year.

He scored 50 from only 16 balls, including five sixes in an over, against Sydney Thunder last month, the BBL's second-fastest half-century.

Brisbane Heat missed out on the play-off stage, with Sydney Sixers to face either Melbourne Stars or the Thunder in Saturday's final.

Listen to commentary on the Big Bash League play-off matches and final on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, and on the BBC Sport website and app.