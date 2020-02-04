West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
February
17 Tour match (opponents TBC), Colombo (P Sara Oval)
20 v Sri Lanka Board President's XI, Katunayake
22 1st ODI, Colombo (SSC) (04:15 GMT)
26 2nd ODI, Hambantota (d/n) (08:30 GMT)
March
1 3rd ODI, Pallekele (d/n) (08:30 GMT)
4 1st Twenty20 international, Pallekele (d/n) (13:30 GMT)
6 2nd Twenty20 international, Pallekele (d/n) (13:30 GMT)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made