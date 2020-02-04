Quinton de Kock hits hundred as England thrashed by South Africa

De Kock reached his century from 106 balls and hit 11 fours and a six

First one-day international, Cape Town England 258-8 (50 overs): Denly 87, Woakes 40; Shamsi 3-38 South Africa 259-3 (47.4 overs): De Kock 107, Bavuma 98 South Africa won by seven wickets Scorecard

England suffered a heavy seven-wicket defeat by South Africa in Cape Town in their first one-day international since winning the World Cup.

Quinton de Kock hit 107 and Temba Bavuma 98 as the hosts chased down England's 258-8 with 14 balls left.

The pair combined for a brilliant partnership of 169 and made England's under-strength attack look toothless.

The tourists' top order also failed, slipping to 131-6 before Joe Denly's 87 helped England recover.

Denly's innings looked to have kept England in the game but De Kock and Bavuma were ruthless where England's batsmen were not.

De Kock was eventually bowled trying to slog-sweep Joe Root and Bavuma fell agonisingly short of a second ODI hundred when he was trapped lbw by a ball that skidded on from Chris Jordan.

Those wickets slowed South Africa's victory push but they were always in control of the chase with Rassie van der Dussen scoring 38 not out.

England, who have rested a handful of their World Cup winners, now trail 1-0 in the three-match series and face the prospect of losing an ODI series for the first time in three years.

England's second-string attack dominated by Proteas

De Kock was appointed South Africa 50-over captain before the series, replacing Faf du Plessis

It is 205 days since the greatest day in England's white-ball history, when they beat New Zealand at Lord's to win the men's World Cup for the first time. This defeat was as chastening as anything seen in recent years in a period when Eoin Morgan's side have usually dominated.

England's total proved to be well below par and the bowlers were punished comprehensively by De Kock and Bavuma.

England badly missed the pace of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, who were both rested for the series, and were lacking the guile provided by Liam Plunkett and Adil Rashid in the middle overs. Plunkett has been dispensed with since the World Cup while Rashid is on the tour of South Africa but was not selected.

Chris Woakes, the only member of the World Cup final bowling attack to feature, was economical with the new ball and had opener Reeza Hendricks caught behind in the seventh over but the other bowlers struggled.

Sam Curran shared the new ball and was not threatening, while Tom Curran and Chris Jordan looked one-paced and were wayward for the majority.

Matt Parkinson, making his ODI debut, was largely anonymous as the sole frontline spinner, going wicketless in 8.4 overs.

De Kock and Bavuma were patient early on but rotated the strike well and as the partnership grew the pair made the most of the increasing number of opportunities they were given by the bowlers.

De Kock, playing in his first ODI since being appointed captain, compiled a mature innings that was not overly attacking. He hit boundaries all around the wicket, including an emphatic six back over Tom Curran's head and a fine cover drive off Parkinson that took him to his sixth ODI century.

Bavuma was arguably even more impressive, scoring at ease throughout, and deserved to reach three figures.

