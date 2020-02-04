Kiran Carlson: Glamorgan extend batsman's contract

Kiran Carlson's highest T20 score is 58 against Surrey in 2018

Glamorgan have given batsman Kiran Carlson a two-year contract extension until the end of the 2022 season.

Cardiff-born Carlson, 21, became the county's youngest century-maker at 18 when he hit 119 against Essex at Chelmsford in September 2016.

He is currently is the third year of his studies at Cardiff University.

Carlson made a century in the opening Championship game of the 2019 season but could not regain a regular place after his exams.

He has a career-best score of 191 against Gloucestershire in 2017 and also claimed a five-wicket haul with his occasional off-spin on his debut in 2016 against Northants.

"I'm really excited," said Carlson. "I've loved playing here, the dressing room environment we have is amazing and it's a really fun place to come and play cricket.

"I'm also excited to get stuck in again and work with (coach) Matt Maynard and the staff, and do what I can to kick on and secure a place in a strong batting unit."