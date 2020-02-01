Australia v England: Heather Knight leads side to victory

Knight hit three sixes in her innings

T20 tri-series, Manuka Oval, Canberra England 156-4 (20 overs): Knight 78, Wilson 39*, Perry 1-9 Australia 156-8 (20 overs): Mooney 65, Sciver 3-23, Glenn 3-28 England win on a super over Scorecard

Heather Knight starred as England beat Australia in a super over to claim their first victory of the T20 tri-series.

The England captain scored a career-best 78 to help her side to 156-4, only for some late hitting to get Australia to the same score after 20 overs.

After the hosts had scored 8-0 in the super over, Knight hit two boundaries as England won with two balls to spare.

England return to action against India on Friday (03:10 GMT).

Before that, however, world champions Australia will face India (Sunday, 03:00), who beat England in the opening game of the tournament on Friday.

England's shining Knight

This was England's first victory under new coach Lisa Keightley, and is the perfect boost heading into this month's T20 World Cup, also in Australia.

The form of captain Knight, in particular, is a huge positive as the skipper surpassed her career-best in this format for the second time in as many days.

While she was dropped three times in making 67 against India, she was near-flawless against Australia - hammering 78 off just 45 balls.

Strong on the sweep and not afraid to go aerial, she took England from 39-3 after 8.5 overs to 156-4 in 20 - Fran Wilson chipping in with a sprightly 39 not out.

Then, in the super over, Knight alleviated all nerves with two well-timed boundaries off the bowling of Ellyse Perry to take her side to victory with two balls to spare.

There will be concern within the England camp that, once again, openers Amy Jones and Danni Wyatt failed, but both fell to some world-class fielding as the Aussies made England work hard for victory.

Australia rally but fall short

Beth Mooney looked to have put Australia in charge of their run chase with a superb 65, but when she fell as part of a collapse which saw Australia fall to 114-7, it looked like England would coast home.

However, despite three wickets apiece for Nat Sciver and impressive leg-spinner Sarah Glenn, Australia managed to squeeze a tie thanks to some lusty late hitting from debutant Annabel Sutherland (22 off 11) and Delissa Kimmince (15 off 6).

The Southern Stars decided to go with Alyssa Healy and Ash Gardner for the super over, which proved to be the wrong decision as both batters struggled to get Sophie Ecclestone away - the only boundary coming from a fortuitous slog.

That left England needing nine to win, which they achieved with relative ease.