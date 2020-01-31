England in South Africa: Jason Roy hits century as England win warm-up by 77 runs

The match was England's first 50-over outing since the World Cup final last July

South Africa Invitational XI v England, first warm-up, Paarl England 240 (44.1 overs): Roy 104, Woakes 38; Tait 2-32 SA Invitation XI 163 (38.4 overs): Snyman 65; Woakes 2-21, T Curran 2-17, Parkinson 2-24, Jordan 2-31 England win by 77 runs Scorecard

Jason Roy hit a century but the rest of the top order failed before England hit back to win the one-day warm-up against a South Africa Invitational XI.

Opener Roy scored 104 from 99 balls but the tourists were bowled out for 240 in 44.1 overs, with Joe Root and captain Eoin Morgan out without scoring.

The Invitational XI were 91-1 before two wickets for spinner Matt Parkinson.

They collapsed, losing nine wickets for 72 runs, and were dismissed for 163 as England won by 77 runs in Paarl.

Tom Curran, Chris Jordan and Chris Woakes all claimed two wickets each.

The tourists had lost Jonny Bairstow (4) and Root in the first over and were 16-3 when Morgan was bowled.

Tom Banton, who could make his ODI debut next week, was out for three but Roy's knock, which included eight fours and two sixes, plus 38 from Chris Woakes and 29 from Joe Denly helped England recover from 137-6.

England play South Africa A in another warm-up on Saturday before the first of three one-day internationals against South Africa on Tuesday.

The match in Cape Town will be England's first in 50-over cricket since winning the World Cup in July last year.