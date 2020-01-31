India v England: Harmanpreet Kaur steers her side to victory

By Marc Higginson

BBC Sport

Tammy Beaumont sweeps the ball
Tammy Beaumont impressed in making 37 for England
T20 tri-series, Manuka Oval, Canberra
England 147-7 (20 overs): Knight 67, Beaumont 37, Gayakwad 2-19
India 150-5 (19.3 overs): Kaur 42*, Verma 30, Brunt 2-33
India won by five wickets
Scorecard

England suffered defeat in their opening T20 tri-series match against India at Manuka Oval, Canberra.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur steered her side to a five-wicket victory with an unbeaten 42, sealing victory with a six as England's new era under coach Lisa Keightley began with a loss.

Heather Knight's half-century helped England post 147-7, but India won with three balls to spare.

England's next game is against Australia on Saturday (03:00 GMT).

More to follow.

