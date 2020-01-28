Sir Alastair Cook joins MCC world cricket committee

Cook scored a hundred in his final Test at The Oval against India in September 2018

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook has been appointed to the MCC's world cricket committee.

The committee is an independent panel of former and current players and umpires that can propose changes to the sport's laws.

Cook is England's leading Test run-scorer with 12,472 in 161 matches and captained England a record 59 times.

The 35-year-old retired from England duty in 2018 but has continued to play county cricket for Essex.

Other committee members include former Australia spinner Shane Warne, ex-Australia captain Ricky Ponting and former Sri Lanka batsman Kumar Sangakkara.

Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt has also joined the committee.

Cook and Skerritt replace former West Indies bowler Ian Bishop and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan, who have both stood down.

Shakib, 32, was given a two-year ban for "failing to report corrupt approaches" in October 2019.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) is the guardian of the laws and spirit of the game. Its world cricket committee - established in 2006 - meets twice a year to discuss issues in the game.