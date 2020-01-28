England in South Africa: Stuart Broad fined for using "inappropriate language" at Faf du Plessis

England won the fourth Test by 191 runs to take the series 3-1

England bowler Stuart Broad has been fined 15% of his match fee for using "inappropriate language" during the fourth Test against South Africa.

On Monday, Broad, 33, was involved in an altercation with Proteas captain Faf du Plessis during day four.

Du Plessis was hit on the pads by a throw from Sam Curran and an agitated exchange with Broad followed.

Broad has also been given one demerit point which takes his total to two in a 24-month period.

If a player receives four or more demerit points within a 24-month period they will receive a suspension.

In the exchange with Broad, Du Plessis was also involved in a collision with Jos Buttler as the England wicketkeeper stood between the pair but he has not been punished.

Du Plessis, 35, said on Monday there was "nothing malicious" in the collision and the International Cricket Council deemed the contact with Buttler's shoulder was not deliberate.

Broad, who is England's second highest wicket-taker in Tests, is the fifth player to be charged during the series between England and South Africa.

Buttler was fined for swearing at South Africa bowler Vernon Philander during the second Test, Philander was fined for using "inappropriate language" after dismissing Buttler in the fourth Test, England all-rounder Ben Stokes was fined for an altercation with a fan, and South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada's celebration of a wicket during in third Test resulted in him being banned for the fourth.

England clinched a 3-1 series victory by winning the fourth Test in Johannesburg.