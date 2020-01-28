Kieron Pollard: Northants Steelbacks sign West Indies captain for T20 Blast

Pollard is a regular in overseas T20 franchise leagues, including the Indian Premier League and Australia's Big Bash

Northants Steelbacks have signed West Indies limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard for the middle part of the this summer's T20 Blast.

The 32-year-old all-rounder, who played for Somerset in 2010 and 2011, has played 499 T20 matches during his career - more than any other player.

"I see this as a wonderful opportunity to be back in England again," he said.

Pollard has scored 9,966 T20 runs at an average 30.85, with a strike rate of over 150 runs per 100 balls.

Head coach David Ripley added: "I've spoken to many people about Kieron and the biggest factor you get from everyone is that he's a winner. He's got a fantastic record in winning T20 comps and is just an absolute competitor.

"He can bowl the big overs, field in key positions and whack it out of any cricket ground in the world."

Pollard is set to join the squad for eight matches, starting with a home fixture against Durham on Friday, 5 June, subject to approval from Windies Cricket.

He said: "Of course as captain of the West Indies team and defending champions I have one eye on the ICC T20 World Cup later this year in Australia, but I can assure you my focus will be 100% on winning games for Northants when I arrive in June."

Northants won the T20 Blast trophy in 2013 and 2016, but last summer failed to progress beyond the group stage after only four victories in their 14 games.