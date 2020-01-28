England win T20 warm-up game in Australia in Lisa Keightley's first game in charge

Danni Wyatt
Wyatt hit her first one-day international century against Pakistan in December 2019
ACT XI v England, Twenty20 warm-up match, Phillip Oval, Canberra
England 191-7 (20 overs): Wyatt 77, Sciver 49, Brown 3-31
ACT XI: 144-9 (20 overs): Koski 38, Shrubsole 3-23
England win by 47 runs
Scorecard

England started their tour of Australia with a 47-run warm-up victory against ACT XI in new coach Lisa Keightley's first game in charge.

Danni Wyatt scored 77 from 44 balls - including two sixes and nine fours - and Natalie Sciver posted 49 as England scored 191-7 from 20 overs.

ACT XI could only manage 144-9 in reply, with Anya Shrubsole taking 3-23.

England will play India on Friday in the first game of a tri-series also involving Australia.

The series is taking place in the build up to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which is being held in Australia from 21 February to 8 March.

Tammy Beaumont was moved to a number six finishing role against ACT XI but was dismissed for five.

"We're only three days off the plane so it was good to see that we've got the jet-lag out of the system," said England captain Heather Knight.

"There's quite a quick turnaround between games in the tri-series so that's a good start.

"Tammy moving to number six was something we looked at in Malaysia.

"We think she can be really good for us there - she can win games of cricket for us.

"It means she'll have to adapt and we think she can do that, and we wanted Nat in a slightly different role at number three.

"We'll look to be flexible in our batting line-up but that's the approach we've gone with to try and win a World Cup."

