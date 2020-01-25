England in South Africa: Mark Wood shines in Johannesburg

Mark Wood hit 35 not out and took two wickets

Fourth Test, Johannesburg, (day two of five): England 400: Crawley 66, Root 59; Nortje 5-110 South Africa 88-6: De Kock 32*; Wood 3-21 England lead by 312 runs Scorecard

Mark Wood starred with bat and ball to give England complete control of the fourth Test against South Africa on a superbly entertaining second day in Johannesburg.

Wood crashed 35 not out in a last-wicket stand of 82 with Stuart Broad that took England to 400 all out, then claimed 3-21 to help reduce the Proteas to 88-6.

England had earlier been at risk of surrendering the initiative, losing three wickets for 11 runs in an overall slip to 318-9 after Joe Root and Ollie Pope both made half-centuries in a stand of 101.

They were put back in the ascendancy by 8.2 overs of chaos caused by Wood and Broad.

The tourists followed that up with a relentless bowling display, led by the extreme pace of Wood, who had all of Pieter Malan, Temba Bavuma and nightwatchman Anrich Nortje caught off edges.

Wood was supported by some excellent catching and a wicket apiece for Sam Curran, Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes.

Leading by 312 runs leaves England perfectly placed to wrap up a series win. At 2-1 up, they need only a draw at The Wanderers, while victory would mean they have won three Tests in a single series in South Africa for the first time since 1913.

Meanwhile, Stokes has been fined 15% of his match fee for swearing at a spectator after being dismissed on day one.

Stokes accepted an International Cricket Council charge of using an "an audible obscenity during an international match" and was also given one demerit point.

More to follow.