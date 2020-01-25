Ben Stokes: England all-rounder fined for altercation with fan

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been fined 15% of his match fee for his altercation with a spectator on day one of the fourth Test in South Africa.

He was also given one demerit point, which will sit on his disciplinary record for 24 months, by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Stokes, 28, swore at the spectator during an angry exchange after he was dismissed for two in Johannesburg.

He later apologised for his "unprofessional reaction".

Stokes, the England vice-captain, accepted an ICC charge of using an "an audible obscenity during an international match".

Demerit points can ultimately lead to suspensions from international matches, but Stokes' record was clean before this incident.

More to follow.