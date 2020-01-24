Ben Stokes appears to be involved in altercation during fourth Test

Ben Stokes is playing in his 63rd Test for England

England all-rounder Ben Stokes seemed to be involved in an altercation with someone off the field during the fourth Test against South Africa.

The 28-year-old appeared to use expletives towards someone as he made his way off the field and up the tunnel after being dismissed for two.

Stokes edged a drive to Rassie van der Dussen at first slip off Anrich Nortje to leave England 157-4 in Johannesburg.

England, who lead the four-match series 2-1, closed the opening day on 192-4.