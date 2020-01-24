Alex Blake: Kent batsman signs new white-ball deal until 2022

Alex Blake has scored 1,601 runs in 117 T20 appearances for the Spitfires, at a strike rate of 135.33

Kent batsman Alex Blake has signed a new white-ball contract until the end of the 2022 county season.

The left-hander, who turns 31 on Saturday, is the first homegrown player to sign such a deal with the club.

Blake will also play in The Hundred tournament this summer after being bought by Oval Invincibles.

"Limited-overs matches are where my passion lies and the Kent Spitfires are definitely going places in white-ball cricket," he told the club website.

Kent director of cricket Paul Downton said: "By focussing purely on his white-ball game, we believe Alex can become a really consistent match-winner for Kent."