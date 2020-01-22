The Hundred: Women's teams announce first wave of domestic signings

Mady Villiers, who made her England debut last year, will play for Trent Rockets

The eight women's teams in The Hundred have announced their first wave of domestic signings for the inaugural competition this year.

England internationals Mady Villiers and Sarah Glenn will both represent Trent Rockets.

Lancashire spinner Alex Hartley, who won the World Cup with England in 2017, has joined Manchester Originals.

The women's Hundred starts on 22 July and culminates in Finals Day at Sussex's ground in Hove on 14 August.

Each side has signed four domestic players having previously selected four marquee players - either those with an England women's central contract or overseas stars.

Every team is permitted up to six marquee players in their 15-strong squad, with the rest made up of domestic players, and they have until 31 May to finalise their squads.

Off-spinner Villiers and leg-spinner Glenn are both in England's squad for the Women's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in February and March.

They will be joined at Trent Rockets by Scotland all-rounder Kathryn Bryce and seam bowler Beth Langston, who has played four one-day and two T20 internationals for England.

All-rounder Sophia Dunkley, who has played 10 T20s for England, will play for Southern Brave, while left-arm seamer Tash Farrant, who has 15 England caps in white-ball cricket, will represent Oval Invincibles.

Slow left-armer Hartley, whose England central contract has not been renewed, is one of four Lancashire players to join the women's Originals, who will play most of their games at Old Trafford.

Welsh Fire, who now have nine confirmed players after signing Somerset's Lauren Filer in December, have selected two Welsh players in Alex Griffiths and Claire Nicholas.

Full list of signings

Birmingham Phoenix: Evelyn Jones, Isabelle Wong, Marie Kelly, Ria Fackrell

London Spirit: Aylish Cranstone, Charlie Dean, Hannah Jones, Naomi Dattani

Manchester Originals: Alex Hartley, Ellie Threlkeld, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce

Northern Superchargers: Bess Heath, Georgia Davis, Helen Fenby, Katie Levick

Oval Invincibles: Georgia Adams, Hollie Armitage, Rhianna Southby, Tash Farrant

Trent Rockets: Beth Langston, Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers

Southern Brave: Fi Morris, Lauren Bell, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Dunkley

Welsh Fire: Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Georgia Hennessy, Sophie Luff