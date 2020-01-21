Grant Stewart: Kent all-rounder extends contract until 2022 season

Grant Stewart missed part of last season with a hamstring injury but did take 17 wickets

Kent all-rounder Grant Stewart has signed a new two-year deal to run to the end of the 2022 county season.

The 25-year-old has played 28 games for the club across all formats, and took 17 wickets in eight appearances in 2019, as well as scoring 125 runs.

Australia-born Stewart missed the final part of the season after suffering a hamstring tear in August.

"The more he plays, the more Grant will influence games," said Kent director of cricket Paul Downton.

"Grant is one of the hardest trainers in the squad and has been unlucky with a couple of injuries over the last two seasons.

"He has already shown us he has the potential to become a top class all-rounder in all forms of the game."